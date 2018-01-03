'It hurts my heart:' Empty Marysville school riddled with bullets

Someone shot dozens of bullets into classrooms at Pinewood Elementary School in Marysville, Wash. sometime between Dec. 31, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018. (Credit: KING)

An empty Marysville elementary school was riddled with dozens of bullet holes over the holiday weekend, raising concerns by parents and police.

Students returned to Pinewood Elementary School from their holiday break greeted by hand-painted banners reading, "We Love Pinewood."

Those posters, however, were covering up bullet holes -- dozens of them -- fired directly into classrooms. The library was hit especially hard.

The news was chilling to parent Donnie Whittle.

"It hurts my heart," said the father of a first-grade boy. "I don't know why someone would do this. It's just hateful and unnecessary."

Investigators said it appears whoever committed the crime timed it right around midnight on New Year's Eve so neighbors would think the gunfire was actually fireworks.

"The level of violence is completely off the charts," said Marysville Police Commander Mark Thomas. "We haven't had a situation like this where so much damage was done with a firearm in recent memory."

In a letter to parents, school officials called the damage "extensive." Preliminary estimates put the dollar amount as high as $30,000.

Police labeled the incident an act of vandalism, nothing more, and they don't think any of the school's 600 students are at risk.

Patrols around Pinewood were increased with police visible for much of the day Wednesday.

While he called the situation an "isolated incident," Commander Thomas said parents should remain vigilant.

"To shoot randomly like that is frightening to us in terms of the mentality and the mindset of somebody who would do that," Thomas said.

School officials said they are looking into security upgrades for the 50-year-old campus, as parents started the new year with all too familiar concerns.

"Once again we have to worry about bullets being shot off at a school," said Whittle. "It's just wrong."

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. You can call Marysville Police or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and still receive the reward.

