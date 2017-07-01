ISP: Idaho Falls man drives down highway embankment, crash injures four juvenile passengers

PONDERAY, Idaho. — Idaho State Police said four juveniles were injured after a crash on State Highway 200 East of Ponderay, Idaho Saturday morning.

ISP said Joseph R. Tucker, 53, of Idaho Falls, ID, was driving his vehicle when he crossed left of center and off the eastbound edge of the highway. He then drove over Hidden Harbor Lane and down the embankment.

According to the ISP report, there were 4 juvenile passengers who were all injured along with Mr. Tucker.

ISP officials said one juvenile male was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center by Life Flight while the remainder were transported to Bonner General Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

