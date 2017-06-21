Homeowner wanted in Caldwell triple homicide investigation

Gerald Bullinger (Photo: CCSO)

CALDWELL -- A man who lived at the Kcid Road home in Caldwell where three people were found dead earlier this week has been named a "person of interest" in the triple homicide.

Gerald Michael Bullinger, 60, remains at large and should be considered "armed and dangerous," investigators say.

All three victims are female, and all died from a single gunshot wound, Canyon County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell said Wednesday. The victims range in age from mid-teens to mid- 50's.

The dead women were found covered up in a shed on the property. Investigators say the bodies were badly decomposed, and estimate all three had been killed one to two weeks prior to their discovery.

"We are aware the three deceased females appear to be consistent in age and physical statute as the females who were reported to have been living at the location," Dashiell said.

But the coroner's office has not yet been able to positively identify the three, and their names have not yet been released. Dashiell declined to comment on the relationship between Bullinger and the victims, and declined to say who lived with him in the house.

Bullinger was last spotted in Ogden, Utah ten days ago, according to Dashiell, and may be driving a white 2007 Ford Focus with Utah plates 129UMP. He is described as 6'1" and 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Dashiell said it isn't clear whether Bullinger was in Idaho, Utah, or somewhere else.

"We have no idea where he would be at this time - that's why we're putting this information out and hoping that somebody may know where he is," he said.

Bullinger, a commercial pilot, moved to Idaho from Utah after purchasing the home at 216 Kcid Road on May 3. Neighbors say a woman in her 50's and at least one younger woman had also been seen at the house since he moved in.

Deputies went to the home Monday after they were contacted by a family member who was concerned that he had been unable to get in contact with people living in the home. During a search of the area, they found the bodies hidden inside a shed.

Dead birds and dead dogs - family pets, Dashiell said - were also found on the property. It's unclear whether they were shot, starved to death, or perished from some other means. A live pet snake, a rat and a rabbit were removed from the house.

Investigators will use DNA testing to try to identify the three female victims. Dashiell said a motive in the triple homicide is unclear.

"It is gruesome. One of the things we'd like to know is why," he said. "We don't know. We're still trying to put pieces together."

A warrant has been issued for Bullinger for failure to report a death. Dashiell stopped short of saying Bullinger killed the three victims, but added investigators have not been made aware of anyone else involved in the case.

"We would like to be able to talk to Mr. Bullinger and see what he can tell us," he said.

Anyone who sees Bullinger or knows his location is asked to contact authorities immediately.

