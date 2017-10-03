Intoxicated mom found passed out in SUV at child's school

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAHAM, Wash. - Authorities say a woman found passed out behind the wheel of her SUV at her child's school had a blood-alcohol level that was nearly six times the legal limit.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that breath tests showed the 33-year-old woman's blood-alcohol content was .461 and .466. The state legal limit is .08.



The woman was taken to hospital for medical observation and cited for DUI. The child was placed with a family friend.



The department says a staff member at Graham Elementary School walked the woman's child to the SUV Monday afternoon for pick up and found the mother asleep behind the wheel. When the mother woke up, the staff member smelled alcohol on her breath and called 911.



Firefighters called deputies for help when the woman became agitated.



Deputies said she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred her speech. They took her to a precinct and tested her alcohol level.

