Idaho Falls man to face trial in infant son's death

Robert Saad Sr. (Photo: KPVI)

IDAHO FALLS - A southeastern Idaho man accused of killing his 9-month-old son will be prosecuted in district court after an expert testified the child's head injuries were too severe to be from an accidental fall.

The Post Register reports that a magistrate judge on Friday bound 30-year-old Robert Lawrence Saad's case over to district court.

Saad is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the September 2016 death of Robert Saad Jr.

Saad says the child stopped breathing when the baby fell and hit his head. The child was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he died a few days later.

Utah Department of Health Chief Medical Examiner Erik Christensen says the child's injuries suggest an application of force in an area a young child would not typically hit.

Previous story: Idaho Falls man charged with killing 9-month old son



© 2018 Associated Press