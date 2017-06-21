Spokane Valley high speed chase ends in burglary suspect's arrest

Handcuffs. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.—A burglary suspect reached high speeds in a police pursuit to avoid arrest.

Authorities said Justin Lanphere reached speeds up to 85-miles-per hour Monday morning.

Court documents said Lanphere reached an isolated part of Wellesley Avenue before he ended up on Jeff Borjessan's property.

Authorities said Lanphere plowed through the fence on Borjessan’s property before he came to a stop in the front yard

"He was trying to get away. There's no doubt about that," said Borjessan.

Reports said several deputies then tackled Lanphere to the ground and arrested him.

Deputies believe Lanphere started the pursuit after trying to burglarize homes in Spokane Valley.

Court documents said Lanphere worked as a concrete foreman. Police believed he might have used his job to scope out possible targets.

According to court documents, Lanphere recently gave a woman a bid for concrete work. A day after that meeting, the woman reported several items, including jewelry and tires, were missing from her property.

Deputies said they later tied the burglary to Lanphere and when they tried to arrest him, he took off.

Deputies chased after him but ended the pursuit because they were worried Lanphere's kids were in the car.

Lanphere was later booked into the Spokane County Jail. He faces charges of burglary, theft and eluding police.

© 2017 KREM-TV