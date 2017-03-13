Former assistant principal sentenced to 7 years for child porn

Mug shot of Nathan Piturachsatit from 2016.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- A former Assistant Principal at Lake Roosevelt Elementary was sentenced to seven years on Monday, after pleading guilty last year to receipt of child pornography.

Nathan Piturachsatit was arrested last February for possession of pornography depicting a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Officials said a 14-year-old girl in Janesville, Wisconsin had gotten a suspicious package from “Pink,” a sister store of Victoria’s Secret from Piturachsatit. A court convicted Piturachsatit of communicating with the teen over Instagram, sending her naked photos of himself and asking her for sexually explicit images and videos of herself.

“Piturachsatit not only requested child pornography from the minor, but also said he wanted to have sexual intercourse with the minor,” wrote Joseph Harrington, the newly appointed U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington in a release.

Homeland Security helped arrested Piturachsatit at Lake Roosevelt Elementary on Feb. 2, 2016.

School district officials said at the time none of Piturachsatit's students reported any inappropriate behavior.

After Piturachsatit serves seven years, he will face 10 years of court supervision. Upon his release, he will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The Grand Coulee Dam School District said at the time of his arrest that Piturachsatit grew up in the community and that the severity of the situation "feels like a death.”

The following message was posted on the Lake Roosevelt Elementary School Facebook page at the time:

"Dear GCDSD Parents and Guardians,

Our school was visited today by several law enforcement officers who were following up on allegations against a staff member related to incidents completely separate from the school. While they attempted to cause minimal disruption to the educational process it is assumed that students did notice the visitors and may have some questions. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave to protect the staff member's rights and the integrity of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and we cannot comment further on the matter. We will continue to preserve the educational process to the best of our ability and do not anticipate further disruptions regarding this matter.”

