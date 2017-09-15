Fatal shooting in west Spokane Friday afternoon

photo by Alexa Block

SPOKANE, Wash --- Spokane Police detained suspects after a fatal shooting on West Dean Avenue and North Cochran Street Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened in a home. Police are processing the scene and people are asked to avoid the area until further notice as of 3:50 p.m.

Major Crimes is on the scene and expect to be there for a few hours.

Police have detained suspects in connection to the shooting.

SPD said they do not believe there is a threat to the community as of 3:45 p.m.

© 2017 KREM-TV