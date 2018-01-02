Ex-boyfriend's charges upgraded to first-degree murder in death of Spokane Valley woman

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend outside her Spokane Valley home in November now faces first-degree murder charges.

Police arrested David Campbell, 37, after Jamie Bradshaw, 37, was found fatally stabbed on her front porch.

Court documents indicated the Bradshaw's roommates found her face-down on their front porch, bleeding and not breathing. Investigators said she had multiple puncture wounds on her upper body, according to court documents.

A photo of Jamie Bradshaw before she was found dead on November 7, 2017. (Photo: Custom)

A roommate told investigators Bradshaw had previously been in a relationship with the suspect and they share an 8-year-old child in common. The witness said Campbell came to their home and seemed agitated, and the two went outside to talk. The witness told investigators 30 minutes later, the suspect made a U-turn in front of the street and drove away. The witness said she went outside and found her roommate, Bradshaw, face-down on the porch and bleeding.

Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Initially, Campbell faced second degree murder charges in the incident, however prosecutors then upgraded the charge to first degree murder in December.

According to court documents, an acquaintance of the victim told detectives Bradshaw had told her in the past two weeks Campbell had threatened her life, and she was scared of him.

Bradshaw had taken out a no-contact order against Campbell at one point, but it expired in 2011.

The order stemmed from an incident in 2010, when he was arrested for breaking the windows of two cars in front of the victim's home. She told police Campbell showed up at her house and assumed she was seeing another man and was jealous. According to previous court documents, Campbell grabbed a flashlight and broke the windows of the victim's car.

Campbell is scheduled to go to trial on February 12.



