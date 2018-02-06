Documents show suspect in Spokane Valley rape previously hit woman with brick

Michael Rush (Photo: KREM)

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - New court documents out of Chelan County show a man accused of a violent rape in a Spokane Valley gas station has brutally assaulted before.

Michael Rush, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges of rape, assault, kidnapping and burglary in connection to an attack on a store clerk at the Cenex Zip Trip last month.

Rush is a registered as a level three sex offender out of Chelan County for a 2002 attack, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Documents show rape suspect acted like clerk when customers showed up during assault

Court documents show he was convicted second degree assault with sexual motivation after attacking an acquaintance. He drove her in to a remote dirt road location, hit her in the face with a brick twice and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

The property owner of the private dirt road the attack happened on called police when he found the victim’s jeans, shoes, underwear and blood stains in a grassy area near the drive, according to court documents. Officials launched an extensive air and ground search looking for the victim, but did not find her until a friend notified law enforcement of the attack and her identity.

Michael Rush (Photo: KREM)

The victim told police after the attack, Rush seemed like a different person.

“[She] stated Rush’s personality seemed to have changed,” when he stopped attacking her after she screamed and told her to get back into the car, according to court documents.

For that attack, according to court documents, Rush was sentenced to 10 years.

Court documents show Rush has a total of 10 felony convictions for attempt to elude, community custody violation, second degree assault, first degree rape, stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and residential burglary. He also has at least 10 misdemeanor convictions for violations of domestic violence court orders, assault, obstructing and other offenses.

At the time of the Spokane Valley attack, Rush had just been released from the Chelan County Jail on January 11 for a Department of Corrections Violations.



© 2018 KREM-TV