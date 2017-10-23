Crime Stoppers offering reward, looking for truck stolen from 2015 murder scene

Photo from Spokane County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crime Stoppers of The Inland Northwest is offering a reward for help finding a truck that was stolen from a 2015 murder scene in Colbert.

In an effort with the Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force, detectives are looking for a “1994 Toyota extended cab pickup.” There is a Washington license plate, C93409B, on the truck.

Further description of the truck shows it has a broken piece of plexiglass as a replacement for the back left rear window, an aluminum toolbox in the bed of the truck and a Rhino lined bar bumper.

According to a release from Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was one of two vehicles stolen from the home of Terry Canfield in Colbert. Roy Murray shot and killed Canfield, his wife Lisa and step-son, John Constable, before setting the home on fire in May 2015.

The second vehicle was recovered in the 17000 block of E. Valleyway in Spokane Valley, a few days after it was reported stolen in April 2017. The Toyota pickup has not been recovered.

Those with information regarding the suspect(s), or the whereabouts of the Toyota pickup, are asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or going to www.p3tips.com. The release states those who provide tips do not have to give their name to collect the reward.

According to the website, Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is a civilian organization that promotes public safety by paying cash rewards for information that solves crimes. It is not affiliated with law enforcement.

