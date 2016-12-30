Court documents reveal new details about Spokane Valley homicide

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- Court documents filed this week indicate a man killed in 2015 was likely targeted after some sort of drug debt.

Bret Snow was last seen in Spokane Valley more than a year ago. Through a long investigation, detectives arrested 26-year-old Colby D. Vodder at his home on North Ridgeview Drive near East Poleline Avenue in Post Falls last week.

Vodder faces second degree murder charges in the disappearance of Snow, and court documents show he spoke about the alleged killing repeatedly.

Witnesses told detectives he admitted that “he and his guy took care of someone.” The witness said he did not continue to question Vodder about what he meant by that but Vodder allegedly told him the body was at the bottom of the lake.

A former fellow inmate in Kootenai County Jail said Vodder threatened him once by telling him he had hit a man with a shovel.

Another witness, Cheryl Sutton, said she knew Snow was delivering drugs for a woman and Colby Vodder in the weeks prior to his disappearance, according to court documents.

She said Vodder had, at one point, punched Snow because he had gotten ripped off and lost some of his drugs.

When detectives spoke to her in February, Sutton told them Snow had left for Montana with some people he knew. Sutton said she kept his dog though, which family said was strange because he never went anywhere without his dog.

In May, detectives received a tip from someone that Snow had been tied up in a garage and beat to death at a home in Newman Lake, where he was last seen.

In June, detectives said they searched the home and found traces of Snow's blood and a hole in the ground on the property.

In August, detectives interviewed someone who said "Bret was killed and buried behind a barn in Green Acres, but then his body was dug back up and moved to Mt. Spokane," according to court documents.

A photo of Bret Snow before he disappeared.

Last week, investigators confirmed the remains of Bret Snow had not been discovered yet.

"We would like to help the family with this closure and to find Bret's remains would be a great benefit and and a great help to that family," said Sgt. Jack Rosenthal.

Vodder is currently listed as an inmate in the Spokane County Jail. Sutton was listed as an inmate as well, though she was being held on an unnamed U.S. Marshals charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lyle Johnson, a Major Crimes Detective, 509-477-3191.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Valley missing persons case now a murder investigation

(© 2016 KREM)