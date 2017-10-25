Court docs: Suspect in missing person case told family he killed somebody

SPOKANE, Wash.—Court documents revealed a suspect in the case of missing 21-year-old Donavan Duncan was being investigated for homicide.

Reports said 20-year-old Franklin Smith contacted his niece and aunt on Facebook Messenger telling them that he had killed somebody.

Smith’s aunt, Samantha Cummins, told authorities Smith said that he and a friend kidnapped the suspect, tied him up, and kicked him to death, according to court documents.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office asked for help from the public on Wednesday morning to help locate Duncan for a welfare check.

Officials said Cummins reported Smith to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office for a possible homicide.

Court documents said Smith and his friend found the suspect, tied up his feet and hands and drove him to a dam by Minnehaha Park where they “kicked his face into the next life.” Reports also said Smith took gasoline and burned the victim’s van before kicking him to death.

Law enforcement reported Smith was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said there have been attempts made to find and contact Duncan, but that has been unsuccessful.

