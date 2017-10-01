Couple admits to stealing $1.2 million from Amazon

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie couple have formally admitted to stealing more than $1.2 million in merchandise from online retail giant Amazon.

Erin Joseph Finan, 38, and Leah Jeanette Finan, 37, in recent weeks pleaded guilty to mail fraud and money laundering in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt set sentencing hearings for Nov. 9.

Both charges carrying maximum 20-year prison terms and $500 fines.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, the couple will be ordered to pay Amazon $1,218,504 in restitution.

The plea deal also calls for the Finans to waive their right to appeal if sentenced to less than seven years and three months in prison.

In May, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said the Finans purchased hundreds of electronics items from Amazon under “hundreds of false online identities.”

They then routinely contacted Amazon to report the items they received — including GoPro digital cameras, Microsoft Xboxes and Samsung smartwatches — were damaged or not working, and requested and received replacements from the retailer at no charge.

The Finans then sold the stolen merchandise to co-defendant Danijel Glumac of Indianapolis, who in turn sold the items to an unnamed “New York entity," authorities said.

The charges against the Muncie couple were filed after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Indiana State Police.

Leah Finan was charged in April in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with theft, deception and check deception. Her trial in that case is set for Feb. 1.

Documents in the Delaware County case now list Leah Finan at an address in Clarksville, Tenn.

Her husband has been convicted of check deception, in Delaware County, and theft, in Madison County.

