Charges for woman accused of murder on the South Hill upgraded

Anne Carpenter appears in court on Jan. 22, 2018.

SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman accused of shooting a property manager and killing a building owner on the South Hill last month had her charges upgraded.

Anne Carpenter, 23, now faces first degree murder and first degree attempted murder charges in the shooting of Michael Troy and death of Danette Kane.

According to court documents, Anne Carpenter’s father lives in the Westview Manor apartment complex where the shooting took place on Dec. 19. Police say a dispute between the manager and Carpenter’s father could have been a motive in the shooting. Following the shooting, a sketch was released to track down the suspect.

After a three day search, Carpenter was located and arrested in the Northtown area. Her bond is set at $1 million.



