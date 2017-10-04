CDA woman survives Vegas shooting

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- A woman is back home in Coeur d'Alene Wednesday after surviving the deadly shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"We were pretty close to the front of the main stage, but we were on the right side of it,” concertgoer and CDA resident Kelly Stetzelberger said

Stetzelberger went to the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband and a few friends they met in Las Vegas. Stetzelberger recalled Jason Aldean was performing when she heard gun shots.

“You could just hear (gun sounds) and then all of a sudden you could hear bullets hitting the ground…I thought I was going to die right when the bullets started coming down. Is aw people dropping all around me. There was just a huge crowd of people falling down. It was horrible,” Stetzelberger said.

She said one of their friends happened to be a firefighter from California and it was thanks to his quick thinking and military training they were able to get to safety.

“He’s like all right, on my count, we’re going again. We basically made tactical movements back and forth, weaving through tings,” Stetzelberger said.

Eventually, Stetzelberger and the rest of her group reached a hotel safely. She said they were not able to make their Monday morning flight, but were able to fly home later on. Stetzelberger was not worried about any of this because she only had one thing on her mind.

“I just couldn’t wait to get home and hug my kids…. I was so happy. I felt incredibly blessed that I got to go home and hug my kids again. It was probably the best day of my life the fact that I got to come home and hug my kids again,” Stetzelberger said.

