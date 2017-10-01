CDA man wanted by violent crimes task force

photo by Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho --- The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information about Aaron Thomas, a local man wanted for several crimes.

Thomas is a 36-year-old, 6’0” and 190-pound white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Coeur d’Alene, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

He has a no bond warrant with full Nationwide Extradition.

He is wanted on a Kootenai County Felony probation violation warrant. It charges him with burglary, grand theft, possession of forged checks and fraud, said the KCSO.

The NIVCTF consists of members of the FBI, Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Idaho Department of Correction and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and is tasked with locating and apprehending violent fugitives charged with such crimes as homicide, bank robbery, robbery, kidnapping, rape / sexual assault, felonious assault, arson and drug trafficking.

If you have any information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. The identities of the callers will remain confidential and reward money may be available, said the KCSO.

