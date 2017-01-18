Bonner County deputies shot by suspect still recovering

Both Deputy Michael Gagnon (left) and Deputy Justin Penn (right) remain at Kootenai Health due to gunshots wounds sustained when they tried to arrest a suspect in Blanchard on Jan. 16.

BLANCHARD, Idaho --- The two Bonner County deputies shot by a suspect in Blanchard on Monday were still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Gagnon, 53, was listed as in “serious” condition at Kootenai Health, while Justin Penn, 30, was listed in “good condition.”

Penn’s condition was improved from Tuesday, when he was listed as “fair.”

Officials said Monday both deputies are expected to recover.

The suspect in the shooting, Adam Foster, 30, was listed in “fair” condition as of Wednesday, a status unchanged from Tuesday.

A mug shot of Adam D. Foster, the suspect in a Bonner County incident that left two deputies with gunshot wounds in the hospital. (Photo: KCSO)

According to authorities, around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were serving an arrest warrant Foster’s home on Mountain View Road in Blanchard. While serving the warrant, shots were fired.

Both deputies were shot three times, authorities said. Officials did not specify where the deputies were shot.

Foster is also at Kootenai Health.

Detectives completed their investigation of the scene and reopened the road to normal traffic.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is still investigating the incident.

