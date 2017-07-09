Police shoot, kill gunman on Bainbridge Island

Police shot and killed a gunman on a boat on Bainbridge Island after he opened fire on officers for nearly two hours Saturday night. (Photo: KING)

Police shot and killed a gunman on a boat on Bainbridge Island after he opened fire on the shoreline and officers for nearly two hours Saturday night.

Bainbridge Island Police Chief Matthew Hamner says calls came into 911 of shots coming from a vessel in Eagle Harbor around 8:30 p.m. When officers responded, a man in a boat was shooting at the shoreline.

Residents were notified to stay away from the area and shelter in place, while boaters were removed from the harbor.

A King County sheriff's helicopter hovered overhead and dropped flash bangs to try to get the man to surrender. When officers approached the vessel, the man appeared on the boat naked and pointed his weapon at police. Authorities say the officers had no choice but to open fire.

"We had an active shooter firing shots, we had witnesses calling 911 as we responded. Officers had to take cover because shots were being fired in their direction," said Bainbridge Island Police Chief Matthew Mamner.

The suspect later died at the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Chief Hamner said the suspect is a caucasian male, about 34 years old, who showed up at Bainbridge about a week or two ago. Hamner said the suspect may have been living on his boat.

Ferry service between Seattle and Bainbridge Island was shut down as a precaution; ferry service has since resumed.

The chief says there's likely damage from the gunshots the suspect fired. No injuries were reported.

A thorough investigation is in progress by authorities.





