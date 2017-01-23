AMBER ALERT: Missing girl from British Columbia last seen in Blaine, Wash.

Makayla Weber, 9,

BLAINE, Wash. – An AMBER ALERT has been issued Monday for a 9-year-old girl from New Westminster, British Columbia that was last seen in Blaine.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Makayla Estrada Weber, 9, was taken by a suspect that is contrary to a custody order rendered in court.

Officials said the suspect, driving a gray 2003 Toyota Corolla with the license plate number of 228MJT, is believed to have entered the United States via the Pacific Highway Border Crossing.

The suspect is described as 48-year-old Wilma Estrada, though her relationship with the girl is not clear at this time.





They said the girl suffers from “selective mutism” in which a person who is normally capable of speech will only speak with specific people she trusts. They said the child is shy and would not seek assistance from a stranger if she required help.

Officials said Estrada's intentions with the child are unknown, and police fear for her safety. Weber has long, dark brown hair with bangs. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

If you see her or the suspect's vehicle, please call police.

