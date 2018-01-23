4th suspect connected to fatal deputy shooting charged

Samantha Dawn Jones. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

A fourth suspect was charged Monday in connection to the deadly shooting of a Pierce County deputy.

Samantha Dawn Jones, 29, was arrested Tuesday about 10 a.m. in the Roy area for murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree.

Police believe Jones helped plan the home invasion to which Pierce County Deputy Daniel McCartney responded. They also believe Jones was in the getaway car during the burglary.

McCartney was shot while responding to a home invasion in the Frederickson area on January 7 and later died from his injuries.

One suspect was found dead at the scene, and two other suspects, 52-year-old Brenda Kaye Troyer and 32-year-old Frank William Pawul, were charged in connection to the shooting and burglary.

Detectives identified Jones based on phone records, according to court documents. GPS pinged Jones’ phone in the same place as three other suspects’ phones the night of the shooting. Both Troyer and Jones’ phones stay near the scene before a 911 call is made and then travel to a nearby Safeway.

A woman who matches the description of Jones was also seen on surveillance footage at a Safeway with Troyer the night of the incident, according to documents.

Jones will be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.

