3 WSU students charged in connection with starting wildfire

A photo of the Snake River Fire, courtesy of Pullman Firefighters IAFF L1892

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Three Washington State University students have been charged with gross misdemeanors in connection with the start of a wildfire that burned about 11,000 acres last summer.



Blake Rogers, 22, Isaiah Weber, 23, and Jonathan Whitley, 22, all of Pullman, were each charged Monday with second-degree reckless burning for allegedly starting an illegal campfire that grew into the Snake River Fire.

The Snake River Fire was ignited on August 2, 2016 and spread to be 11,452 acres. The fire started in Garfield County, but jumped the river to Whitman County. Rescue crews used two heavy air tankers, four single engine air tankers, three type-2 helos and two type-3 helos in the efforts to extinguish the fire.



Garfield County Prosecutor Matt Newberg said the charge is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine plus restitution, fees and assessments.

The three suspects are scheduled for a first appearance on April 13, 2017.



Other news sources reported that more than 300 firefighters fought the flames, along with six air tankers and five helicopters. Four firefighters were taken to local hospitals for heat-related injuries.

The Garfield County Prosecutor's Office has contacted affected property owners and tenants. If you were affected by the fire and have not been contacted, please call 509-843-3082.

Erin Robinson contributed to this article.

© 2017 Associated Press