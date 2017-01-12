21-year-old dead in Wenatchee homicide

Police lights.

WENATCHEE, Wash. – The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Rivercom received a 911 call about a man being shot in the 1200 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee

just before 4:00 p.m.

When Officers arrived on scene they found a male in an apartment with a single gunshot wound to the torso. The first arriving Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim. Additional Officers from the Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Lifeline Ambulance also responded.

Officers learned the victim, a 21-year-old Wenatchee resident, had been shot by his next door neighbor, 79-year-old Longino Garibay of Wenatchee, outside the back door of the apartments. Both Garibay and victim lived in units in a triplex at that location. It is still unclear what relationship or issues may have existed between the two prior to the homicide.

The victim was transported to Central Washington Hospital where he was declared dead at roughly 4:30 p.m.

Garibay was called out of his residence over the phone and was taken into custody without incident at about 4:35 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School was locked down for roughly 45 minutes until Garibay’s residence was cleared.

Garibay was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on one count of 1st Degree Murder. This investigation is ongoing and further information, including the identity of the victim, will be released when possible.

