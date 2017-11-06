2 EWU football players facing charges after incident outside Cheney restaurant

The outside of The Mason Jar. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Two Eastern Washington football players are facing obstruction charges after an incident outside of a restaurant in Cheney Saturday night.

Eastern quarterback Gage Gubrud and linebacker Kirk Calhoun were both arrested Saturday night around midnight and charged with obstructing.

Police said the incident started when officers patrolling on foot saw a friend of Gubrud’s kicking and damaging the railing outside of The Mason Jar in downtown Cheney, which was closed at the time.

As police were trying to arrest the friend of Gubrud's for malicious mischief, they said both Gubrud and Calhoun got involved and told officers they could not arrest him.

Police said they told both football players to leave several times, but when they refused, officers arrested both players for obstructing, which is a misdemeanor.

Officers explained it was a tense situation because a lot of people started to crowd around. Officers said they set up a perimeter and said the two players would not leave them alone.

Cheney Police said they did not have enough resources to drive the two to Spokane and book them into jail on Saturday night, so they were cited and released.

Arraignments for Gubrud and Calhoun are now set for November, 16.

Aaron Best, EWU head coach, announced Sunday the two would not play this weekend in the game against fellow defending Big Sky Conference champion North Dakota.

"I was made aware this morning of a situation that occurred last night involving both Gage and Kurt," said Best. "The incident is in violation of our team rules, and in response to the situation, I have suspended both players for this week's game at North Dakota. Unless something else unveils itself, we will then move forward. I do not plan on elaborating any further than what I have just indicated on the incident."

Both players have started every game this season. Gubrud will be replaced in the lineup by freshman redshirt Eric Barriere, who will make his first start in an Eastern uniform. Calhoun's backup is listed as redshirt sophomore Andrew Katzenberger, who has played in 16 career games as a backup but none as a starter.

