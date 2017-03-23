170,000 job seekers compromised by Department of Labor hack

data breach computer hack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Department of Labor says about 170,000 of the state's 530,000 job-seeker accounts have been compromised by a hacking incident.



Other news sources reported that the agency said Wednesday that the accounts were compromised on March 12 and March 13. The hack involved America's Job Link, a Kansas-based system that operates the department's IdahoWorks job search engine.



Customers' names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may have been viewed.



America's Job Link provides search services to ten states. A total of 4.8 million accounts within that system are believed to be compromised. Other state systems affected include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.



Customers whose accounts may have been viewed are asked to place a fraud alert on their credit reports.



The incident is under investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press