Crews on scene for fire in Klickitat County, North of Husum

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Klickitat County, seven miles North of Husum.

WADNR report shows one crew, six engines and one helicopter are on scene at the 10 acre fire.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE - #DryCreekFire #KlickitatCounty 7 miles N of Husum, 10 acres, high potential, 1 crew, 6 engines, 1 helicopter — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 8, 2017

