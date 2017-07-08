Crews on scene for fire in Klickitat County, North of Husum

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Klickitat County, seven miles North of Husum.
WADNR report shows one crew, six engines and one helicopter are on scene at the 10 acre fire.
NEW #WaWILDFIRE - #DryCreekFire #KlickitatCounty 7 miles N of Husum, 10 acres, high potential, 1 crew, 6 engines, 1 helicopter— waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 8, 2017
