Crews on scene for fire in Klickitat County, North of Husum

Staff , KREM 9:54 AM. PDT July 08, 2017

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Klickitat County, seven miles North of Husum.

WADNR report shows one crew, six engines and one helicopter are on scene at the 10 acre fire.

 

 

 

