Crews on scene for 500 acre fire in Klickitat County, North of Husum

Photo: WADNR (Photo: KREM)

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Klickitat County, seven miles North of Husum.

WADNR report shows the fire is now 500 acres and people are asked to avoid the area if possible

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE #DryCreekFire burning heavy fuels 3 helos 3 fire bosses worked all day 200 acres homes & spotted owl habitat threatened https://t.co/gt6eJAlVlw — waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 9, 2017

