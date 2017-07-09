Crews on scene for 500 acre fire in Klickitat County, North of Husum

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Klickitat County, seven miles North of Husum.
WADNR report shows the fire is now 500 acres and people are asked to avoid the area if possible
#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE- #DryCreekFire 500 acres, Type 2 team on at noon #Hwy141 closed intermittently, avoid area if possible @wsdot_traffic https://t.co/is1xruuecm— waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 9, 2017
#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE #DryCreekFire burning heavy fuels 3 helos 3 fire bosses worked all day 200 acres homes & spotted owl habitat threatened https://t.co/gt6eJAlVlw— waDNR_fire (@waDNR_fire) July 9, 2017
