Crews on scene for 500 acre fire in Klickitat County, North of Husum

Staff , KREM 10:05 AM. PDT July 09, 2017

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. - Washington Department of Natural Resources has reported a fire in Klickitat County, seven miles North of Husum.

WADNR report shows the fire is now 500 acres and people are asked to avoid the area if possible

 

 

 

 

