Crews battle fire at Wenatchee fruit company

KREM 2 reports on a raging fire in Wenatchee on Friday.

Allison Sundell , KING 9:29 AM. PDT March 25, 2017

Wenatchee crews battled a 2-alarm fire that broke out at Phillippi Fruit Co. Friday night.

The fruit company is located at 1921 Fifth Street.

Chelan County Public Utility District shut off electricity in the area so firefighter could battle the fire, and 660 customers lost power.

No injuries have been reported.

Several agencies, including Chelan and Douglas County Fire, responded.

No word on what caused the fire.

