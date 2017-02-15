Court documents reveal how suspect stole thousands from memorial fund

Katie Rafter (right) makes her first appearance after being charged with stealing money from a memorial fund.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The woman accused of stealing thousands from a memorial fund for families who lost their two sons in a boat crash made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

Katie Rafter, 36, is accused of stealing $14,000 from a memorial fund for the boat crash victims’ families and using it for her own personal gain. The funds, originally nearly $30,000, were supposed to be evenly split by the two families in December.

Investigators said she was in charge of managing the fund set up in honor of Justin Honken and Justin Luhr. The two young men and Caitlin Breeze were killed back in July when another boat slammed into their parked boat on Lake Coeur d’Alene near Threemile Point.

Families of the victims said they originally appreciated her generosity, but several months later became suspicious.

When authorities began to look into the case, they discovered Rafter had taken out thousands of dollars, including a money order for $4,000 that she used as a down payment on a tanning business.

“For her to take it from us and use it for her own personal gain…is just wrong,” said Heather Honken, the sister of Justin Honken.

Rafter now faces first degree theft charges.

Rafter has no felonies on her record, but does have three adult misdemeanors and filed to show up for court seven times in the past.

Because of her history of missing court, prosecutors asked for her bond to be set at $10,000. However, the judge instead set her bond much lower at $2,500.

She is scheduled for an arraignment on Feb. 28.

