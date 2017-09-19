Court documents: Multiple witnesses heard gunshots during Cheney pot shop kidnapping

CHENEY, Wash.—Court documents revealed multiple witnesses heard shots fired during the kidnapping of a Cheney pot shop employee.

Cameron Smith was last seen in his vehicle eating lunch when another Lucid employee and two other witnesses heard gunshots, according to court documents. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they recovered two 9mm casings and a unique baseball cap.

Documents said Smith’s coworker, Leon Brooks, recognized the baseball cap discovered by employees.

Brooks said the Chicago Bull’s baseball hat with Native American bead work along the brim belonged to a customer he had turned away earlier.

Documents said another witness was driving by and told authorities he heard two gunshots and saw a gray Accura SUV speed away from the mall parking lot.

The witness then told law enforcement when the vehicle sped past him he heard another gunshot come from within the vehicle.

A third witness told police she had heard two initial shots fired in the area and a third came later, according to documents.

Authorities determined the suspect was from Yakima, so Captain Beghtol along with Detective Hanni sent photographs of the suspect to Yakima area law enforcement agencies, according to documents.

Documents said the Yakima Tribal Police were among the agencies contacted and identified two of the suspects.

They were identified as Donovan Culps and his 18-year-old niece, Violette Culps.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service had categorized Donovan Culps as a violent offended, according to court documents.

The documents showed Culps had outstanding warrants through the federal judiciary and had unpaid fines for a residential burglary and assault.

