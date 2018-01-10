Court docs: Baby found dead last February had face injury that matched pattern of suspect's ring

SPOKANE, Wash. – Newly filed court documents show officials are trying to get cell phone records between murder suspect, Joshua Mobley, and his wife.

Joshua Mobley faces a second degree murder charge in the death of 9-month-old Caiden Henry last February.

According to court documents, Mobley started babysitting Caiden in February while Mobely's wife and the child's mother, Crystal Henry, went to work. On February 20 and 21, court documents said she took pictures of her son after she discovered bruises on his left cheek, forehead and left ear after he was babysat by Mobley. On February 20, Crystal told detectives she noticed bruises on Caiden's body. When she asked Mobley about the injuries, the documents said he said something similar to "Caiden must have sustained the injuries banging his head on the wooden crib."

Six days later, documents say Mobley was again babysitting Caiden and sent Caiden's mother a picture of the 10 month-old sleeping in a chair that said "played until he couldn't." The mother told detectives this was odd since Mobley had never sent any picture texts like that in the past.

Later that night, documents said Mobley brought Caiden home and carried him into the home and placed him on the couch. Newly filed documents in the case show the baby was in different clothing than what he had been wearing when he was picked up earlier that day. Caiden's mother told detectives it was almost as if Mobley was overly protective of Caiden and did not want her to touch him. She said Mobley told her to leave Caiden alone and let him sleep. By 2:45 a.m., Crystal went to check on him and found that he was not breathing and cold to the touch.

An autopsy showed Caiden had hemorrhaging and bruising to the abdominal area, bruising to the back of the right lung and hemorrhaging to the brain. The medical examiner identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma. In new court documents, officials state they observed what appeared to be a “unique impression type injury on the left side of Caiden Henry’s nose consistent with an object, possibly a piece of jewelry having four points similar to the four corner of a square.”

Investigators found Mobley had one wedding ring on his personal property. Investigators said in the court documents the ring had three diamond studs and each diamond had a four prong mount surrounding the diamonds.

“Your affiant believed that the four prongs were very similar in distance to the impression injury that was observed on Caiden Henry during autopsy on 2/28/17,” investigators wrote in court documents.

When detectives went to Mobley's home to speak to him about the baby's death. Mobley, at first, told officials he didn't have time to talk to them. He then said to detectives something similar to “Maybe I should talk to an attorney…”

Detectives then placed him under arrest for second degree murder.

The court documents filed recently seek records from Verizon to see call logs and text messages that may have been sent then deleted from Mobley and his wife’s cell phones. Investigators also are hoping Verizon will provide the location of where the messages and calls were sent from to indicate the Mobleys’ locations at the time of sending. Mobley’s wife has not been charged in the incident.

Joshua Mobley is slated to go to trial on February 20, at last check.



