Corgi caught riding pony

BOLIVAR, Mo.— You may have seen the 2014 Budweiser Clydesdale Super Bowl commercial where a puppy and a horse were inseparable; what if you could see that in real life?

A Missouri woman witnessed her neighbor's corgi riding her horse, Cricket.

She was surprised to see her one-eyed horse trotting away with the neighbor's dog when she pulled up in to her driveway.

Callie Schenker caught the whole thing on video and posted it to her Facebook page with the comment, "I can't make this stuf up!!!"

The video already has 5.3 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

