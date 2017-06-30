Where you can get free solar eclipse-viewing glasses

A rare solar eclipse coming up in August will require special glasses to see safely, so libraries across the country are giving away free pairs leading up to the big spectacle.

People should not look directly at the sun without the special eyewear as it could burn right through their corneas. To protect your eyes, the Moore Foundation is providing about 2 million pairs of the special glasses to over 4,000 libraries across the country.

The solar eclipse will take place August 21.

Here is where you can get a pair in the Inland Northwest:

Spokane County Library District

Spokane Public Library

Whitman County Rural Library District, St. John Branch

Whitman County Library

Community Library Network at Hayden

Coeur d’Alene Public Library

Kellogg Public Library

East Bonner County Public Library

For a complete list of participating libraries, click here.

© 2017 KREM-TV