The crazy, sad story behind the only six-person chairlift in Idaho

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

Sandpoint, Idaho — The Stella chairlift is the only six-person chairlift in the state of Idaho.

It is located in one of the farthest points on Schweitzer Mountain Resort.

Former Disney Imagineer, Geoff Puckett, created an old-fashioned barn for the chairlift and the name of it was inspired by a story created by local writer, Sandy Compton.

The story begins when a homesteader named Phineas moves with his wife,Stella, across the country to Portland.

The couple then moves to Spokane and eventually settles in the hills of the Northwest territory where Schweitzer Mountain Resort sits today.

Stella often hiked up to the top of the mountain to enjoy the view along with her first, second, third and eventual fourth child.

One day Stella left with her four children on vacation; while his family was gone, Phineas created the mechanical miracle of the six-person chairlift to carry his whole family to the top of the mountain.

Phineas named his invention after his wife, Stella.

The sad part of the story, according to Compton, is that Stella and her children did not come back from their vacation.

Phineas was left in the Northwest Territory all by himself, calling for Stella.

The legend of Stella lives on with the name of the chairlift and the surrounding trails.

To enjoy the great atmosphere of the area and to get on to the Stella chairlift, you must first make it there.

© 2018 KREM-TV