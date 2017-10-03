Spokane sends love to Las Vegas community

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane community rallied around Las Vegas, Nevada, Tuesday to send messages to everyone affected by Sunday’s shooting.

The Gathering Place in downtown Spokane was covered in chalk as people wrote messages, drew pictures and showed support for Las Vegas.

This comes after the deadly concert shooting that left 59 dead and over 500 injured. Authorities are still investigating the tragic incident and the City is beginning its recovery efforts.

© 2017 KREM-TV