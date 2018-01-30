Spokane County Library District brings you Engage, a program guide packed with information about events, workshops, and programs at the library. You can pick up Engage at any of our libraries or view it online at www.scld.org. Just like all of the library’s events and programs, the guide is free and published three times a year.

When you open the pages of Engage, you’ll find classes, performances, and information for everyone: kids, tweens, and teens, families, adults, business owners, job hunters, those who want to give back to the community, and those who seek answers to questions.

© 2018 KREM-TV