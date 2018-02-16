Red CarPet Event at RV’s Northwest

Located at 18919 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99016

We love our animals at KREM 2 and we know you do as well. We also love ball gowns and live TV so we decided to combine them all together! Join us for the KREM 2 Red CarPET Event on February 28th. The Best part is you could go home with a forever friend for no adoption fee. Here’s how the evening will work.

Location: RV’s Northwest is hosting the event on February 28th. They have provided us with the space to walk the Red CarPET and to help keep the dogs and cats safe and warm. RV’s Northwest is also underwriting the adoption fees for the first 25 animals adopted. The person/family adopting the animal must pay for a license. Click here for more information on animal licensing.

Adoptions: All adoptions will be done through Spokanimal. Volunteers will help determine if the pet is a good fit for the person/family. The first 25 adoptions will be underwritten. Other animals may be available for adoption with the traditional fees. Spokanimal will also require that all people adopting a pet purchase a license. If there are multiple people that want the same dog/cat then Spokanimal will have a system in place to choose.

Time: 5:00 - 7:00pm. The public can come view animals beginning at 5:00pm at RV’s Northwest. The first 25 people interested in adopting will be given a ticket for a free adoption. Viewing the animals will last until approximately 6:30. Volunteers will be available to answer questions.

Animals: We can’t guarantee what type of animals will be available for adoption at the event and none can be held for it. Many of the pets will be flown in by Wings of Rescue a few days prior to the evening. They may or may not be available for viewing prior to February 28th, but we will do our best to work with Spokanimal to post pictures online.

Walking the Red CarPET: The live television show begins at 6:30pm. On air talent and volunteers from Spokanimal will walk the pets down the Red CarPET to get their moment of adoration and fame. We want the public to see the amazing animals available here in the Inland NW. The show will end at 7pm.

