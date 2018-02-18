Pullman restaurants support suicide prevention

(Photo: Drew Bledsoe)

PULLMAN, Wash. — On Tuesday, February 20, Pullman restaurants, bars and coffee shops are showing their support for suicide prevention by donating a portion of their proceeds for the day to the #3 Memorial Fund.

The fund was created after the recent tragic loss of Washington State University football quarterback, Tyler Hilinski.

The eateries want to start a conversation, raise awareness and reduce the negative stigma associated with mental illness.

Participating stores include: Roost, Cougar Country, Paradise Creek Brewery, Foundry, Rico’s, Fujiyama, Golden Teriyaki, Palouse Country Candy, the Next Page, the ZZU, Sam’s Apothecary, The Coug, Banyan’s on the Ridge, Sella’s, Pita Pit and Etsi Bravo.

“This is a cause that has a special place in my heart, in Cougar Country’s heart,” said Rhonda Witt-Miller, owner of Cougar Country Drive-In. “We all know somebody who has left us this way, and yet we all struggle to understand why.”

Whether you buy a coffee, eat out for lunch or enjoy a drink at a bar, you can support the #3 Memorial Fund all day on Tuesday, February 20.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.Facebook.com/NumberThreeMemorialFund

