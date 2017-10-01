Non-Profit builds beds for children in need across INW

SPOKANE, Wash. – Volunteers with a local organization came together Saturday to help children across the region get a better night’s rest by building bunk beds.

Volunteers with Spokane’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace spent the afternoon building 20 bunk beds for kids with materials provided by Lowe’s. The beds include mattresses, sheets and pillows. The organization said building bunk beds gets kids off the couch or the flood and gets them into a comfortable bed they can call their own.

The organization’s Chapter President Jan Spackman explained when people want to help children in their communities by donating, a bed is something often overlooked.

“Donations come in, you have food and clothing and all of that stuff is wonderful. But a bed is something I don’t think a lot of people think of. And that’s where it struck me. There’s kids that don’t have beds. We need to do this,” Spackman said.

The organization said it is hoping to get together every three months to continue to build these beds. Although each bed cost $300 to build, many of the materials are donated and since they have no paid employees, 100% of proceeds donated go towards this cost.

