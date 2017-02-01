Local teen serves others through the Souper Bowl of Caring

Ethan Carson. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane student is working to tackle hunger and now has the opportunity to do so on a national scale.

Lewis and Clark High School student Ethan Carson is involved with the Souper Bowl of Caring, an organization that helps raise cash and food items for the needy.

Carson is one of 15 students chosen from 13 states that will serve as a member on the Souper Bowl of Caring Youth Advisory Board, which offers youth a larger leadership role.

The organization’s big push comes at the same time as the Super Bowl. Members said this is the time that they see donations at their lowest across the nation.

Carson said his responsibilities will include collecting donations through schools, churches and businesses. He will then make sure 100 percent of those donations reach a local charity.

Carson will also serve as a spokesperson for the Souper Bowl of Caring, working to grow the organization’s efforts with local media and youth leaders.

Though he is a very busy teen, Carson said giving back to the community is in his blood.

“Getting involved with the national youth advisory board was just another way for me to help out my local community. Since I was young, I’ve always worked with people in need. I’ve loved it. It’s been a really positive thing in my life. Whenever I get an opportunity to do something like this, I take it,” said Carson.

Carson is not just involved with the Souper Bowl of Caring. He also volunteers with Family Promise is a Boy Scout.

