Freeman HS prepares for class Monday after shooting

The Freeman student body prepared to go back to class on Monday after the tragic school shooting that left one student dead and three other injured just days before. School administration said they have been working over the weekend to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell said in a press conference the Freeman staff has been “working with a team of experts who have the right experience to ensure everything that we say and do with our students on Monday will be helpful in their own healing process.”

Since the tragic incident Wednesday, the school has been closed, but the Freeman community has come together to make students’ return a little easier. The school’s Associated Student Body met with staff and collectively decided to play Friday night’s football game. Russell mentioned the ASB also put together a barbecue before the game for students to reconnect.

Freeman community rallies together after school shooting

As far as class time goes, Russell encouraged all parents to accompany their students back to class on Monday and spend as much time with their student as they would like. “If they’re here all day, we’re good with that. If they can only be here with their students for part of the day, that’s okay too,” Russell said.

Russell said the idea of bringing parents back to school is to make the entire community feel safe. “You know, a lot of the parents are Freeman alumni. They grew up here. And you know, in Freeman the school district is really the center of the entire community, so there’s a lot of events that happen here because just school,” said Russell.

Monday is scheduled to be a full school day, but with a “flexible morning schedule to allow extra time for families and students to grieve and heal,” according to Russell. For added support, he confirmed there will be a counselor in every classroom to assist the teacher, the students and parents who stay with whatever they need.

The terrifying incident happened in a second floor hallway. In an effort to move forward from the scene, Russell said they plan to have the students, staff and parents walk arm-in-arm together through the hallway to class.

Will this be a normal school day? No.

Russell acknowledged this and said “it’s all going to be based on relationships. Connecting, relationships and checking in on kids.”

Above all else, the Superintendent said the Freeman community is ready to go back “home.”

To listen to the whole press conference, skip ahead to 10:00 in the video below.