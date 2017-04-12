Share This Story

WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo Advisors is committed to the Spokane area. We care about our community. Together we’ll go places.





Click to learn more

COUNTRY CHEVROLET

Country Chevrolet has been involved in many community events over the years, but when a family member of a dealership employee, Nate Moats, was diagnosed with ALS early 2013, the staff all became heavily involved in the fight against ALS. They participated in the ice bucket challenge and got the community involved. After Nate passed away in 2014, Country Chevrolet stepped up its support and fundraising efforts for their local nonprofit ALSSO which helps families in the Northwest living with ALS. ALSSO also started a fundraiser for Nate, and after he passed Country Chevrolet decided to continue it in his memory to help local families. This year is the 4th annual ALSSO Monte Carlo night on March 24th at Ferguson Enterprises, and Country Chevrolet would love to have your support for this event. If you are unable to attend the fundraiser but would still like to help, please donate to www.alsso.org and make a difference in a life.

Along with their extensive involvement in the fight against ALS, Country Chevrolet holds several other events to help better their community of Colville. They held a week-long food drive for Veterans, led their 2nd annual "Clean up Colville", and have donated towards many families experiencing tragedy such as fire or other accidents. Country Chevrolet is truly a company that cares as they tirelessly serve their community of Colville.





ALSSO Monte Carlo Fundraiser





Thank you for attending the ALSSO Monte Carlo Event

AVISTA

There are always those ‘stand-out’ companies in regards to community engagement. These are companies with a strong corporate mission of community involvement and the actions to back up that mission. Companies that Care is an effort on the behalf of KREM 2 to highlight those companies and make sure you know the places of business that support your local community.

We are excited to present an Inland Northwest company that consistently supports the people of this area. Avista Utilities is often the first to write a check to a cause but the support goes far beyond financial. The company and its employees immerse themselves in the highest area of needs. On any given day, you will likely see an Avista employee mentoring at local schools. The company also consistently supports non-profits throughout the region. Avista helps with the Salvation Army’s Back-to-School Backpack Drive, United Way, March of Dimes March for Babies, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, and Habitat for Humanity.