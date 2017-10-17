KREM
Colorado cloud resembles alien spaceship

Bobbi Sheldon, KGW 11:12 AM. PDT October 17, 2017

DENVER, Colo. -- A cloud that resembled something out of this world was spotted throughout much of the Denver metro on Tuesday morning. 

Several 9NEWS viewers shared photos of a pink-hued cloud visible during the morning commute that looked somewhat like an alien spacecraft.

Meteorologist Belen De Leon says the mysterious looking formations are called lenticular clouds – lens shaped clouds that form on the downwind side of a mountain or range.

They’re created when moist, stable air flows over a mountain.

The lenticular clouds were spotted in Wheat Ridge, Brighton, Broomfield, Boulder and Lafayette.

