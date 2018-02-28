Coeur d'Alene Police Chief: Officer wounded in shooting 'doing well'

Photo: Coeur d'Alene Police Department

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—The Coeur d’Alene Police officer who was sent to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday night was reportedly “doing well” Wednesday morning.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said officer Charles Hatley was shot in the abdomen after exchanging gunfire with the suspect who was identified as Curtis Ware.

White said Hatley underwent surgery following the shooting Tuesday night.

White said police stopped Ware near the intersection of Government Way and Hattie Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. At some point during the stop, the officers learned the suspect had a felony warrant for his arrest, according to reports.

Ware had a felony warrant for failure to appear on possession of drugs. Also had previous charges of eluding a police officer, and forgery, and served time in the Idaho State Penitentiary, according to White.

White said there were also two others were in car with Ware, who were arrested on drug charges.

White said Hatley had a long road to recovery in front of him, but was doing well and even stood up out of bed Wednesday morning.

“We are extremely proud of him and all of our officers who responded last night,” White said.

Hatley had been working with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department for six months. White said Hatley had a baby at home.



