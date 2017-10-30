Coeur d'Alene Police arrest man accused of robbing 91-year-old woman

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police arrested a man in connection to the robbery of a 91-year-old woman Monday night.

Cody Campbell, 31, was taken into custody at 7:15 p.m. without incident. Officials said he confessed to the robbery and subsequent passing of checks stolen during the robbery. Campbell will be booked into jail on charges of robbery, burglary and grand theft.

Officials responded to the 2800 block of North 15th Street for a robbery at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Police said the victim, a 91-year-old woman, just parked her car and was getting out when she was approached by a white male.

Police said the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and after a brief struggle, took off running. The victim was taken to Kootenai Health for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

