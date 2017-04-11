A Coeur d’Alene doctor will take a plea deal after being charged in connection to a Las Vegas drug ring that his wife, a stripper and beauty salon owner, apparently piloted.

Dr. Stanley Toelle, 61, was initially charged with conspiracy to money launder in the case, and then later two counts of filing a false tax return. The plea deal signed this week removes all of the felony charges and leaves only two misdemeanor charges of filing a false tax return.

Toelle and his wife, Loren Toelle, apparently lived in different locations throughout their 10 year marriage, with him in Coeur d’Alene and her in Las Vegas near her adult children.

In April of 2015, she wrote on Facebook she was building an “empire” for her family with her Vegas Stylz salon. Federal prosecutors said that empire was built on drug sales.

Court records show narcotics were sold in Las Vegas, Coeur d’Alene, Missoula and parts of North Dakota.

Toelle has maintained his innocence in the entire operation – writing he was not aware of his wife’s illegal business in an alibi statement. His wife corroborated his alibi last year, when she signed a statement in U.S. District Court that said he was in the dark about her drug ring. Some of her adult children and other family members also faced charges. A total of 11 people faced charges for the drug ring.

Toelle and his wife, Loren, divorced “back when he found out about the drugs,” according to his lawyer. The misdemeanor tax charges, according to his lawyer, stem from him not citing his wife's exotic dancing income.

Toelle’s lawyer said Monday that Toelle planned to go back to the practice of medicine, despite having sold his Coeur d’Alene practice.

“The doctor is pleased,” said Toelle’s lawyer Monday after announcing the plea deal. “He’s able to get back to life.”

