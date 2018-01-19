SPOKANE, Wash. – Plenty of rain and snow came in waves during the week around the Inland Northwest, a trend that will likely continue through the weekend and into next week. Unsettled weather, conducive to rain and snow, appears to be bringing mild conditions and temperatures with it. For most of Friday and Saturday, scattered snow showers will be contained to North Idaho and Montana. They’re expected to be light, but mountain regions above 2000 feet may see higher accumulations. Central and Eastern Washington can expect mostly cloudy conditions with the possibility of some very light precipitation.





The strongest chance of widespread snow showers begins on Sunday afternoon, likely affecting the majority of Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Along with this, breezy winds are forecasted with gusts between 15 and 25 mph.





Temperatures over the next ten days seem to be stable, slightly above the average. Most areas can expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s, and overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. While this weather might be stormy, most of this week into next week will be mild in both the amount of snow and temperatures.

