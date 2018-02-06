City of Spokane to bring solar-powered trash bins

(Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.— Residents will start seeing solar-powered trash bins in Spokane.

The Spokane City Council has agreed to lease 40 solar-powered trash bins to the city center.

The solar energy collected will be used to power an internal compactor that will tightly pack trash and collect recyclables.

The estimated initial cost is $10,000 and will then be $70,000 annually for the lease.

The new installation of the bins are expected to free up time for workers so they can put in their efforts elsewhere.

© 2018 Associated Press