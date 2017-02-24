City of Spokane: Get your garbage to the curb by 7:00 a.m

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane’s garbage trucks will run in updated patterns starting on February 27.

In a release, City officials said all residential customers will have the same garbage pickup days, but trucks may arrive at different times than before.

The City is asking residents to take their carts to the curb by 7:00 a.m. on garbage day.

“We have reduced the number of routes and gained some efficiencies, but to be successful, we need help from our customers,” said Solid Waste Collections Director Scott Windsor. “Putting out carts the night before or first thing in the morning will ensure that we will pick up your trash and recycling reliably every week.”

The new routing pattern will allow the City to eliminate five routes and make the routes more uniform in size. According to the city, the gain in efficiencies will allow them to accommodate rapid growth in commercial garbage accounts, as well as in residential recycling and yard/food waste collections.

