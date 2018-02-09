CHILLS | Choir students fill hotel with beautiful singing of national anthem

LOUISVILLE, KY -- We give them a hard time, but teenagers can do amazing things. One of those things is the long standing tradition held by high schoolers involved in Kentucky's All State Choir Conference.

An unsuspecting guest at the Hyatt Regency was awed to find students standing outside their hotel rooms singing the National Anthem on Wednesday night, and he posted the video on Facebook.

Along with the video, Garrett Mager wrote, "Had a proud #American moment tonight. Woke up in my hotel hearing a lot of noise outside in the lobby. I went out and found this. The Kentucky State Choir Finals schools are all staying at my hotel. They decided to sing the National Anthem together on every single floor. #Amazing"

